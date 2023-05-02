close

Iran calls for increased use of national currencies in trade with India

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani added that improved Iran-India ties are not against any other country and are not affected by the will of third parties

ANI Middle East
Iran

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani has called for increased use of the rial and rupee in trade with India, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a meeting with National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Tehran on Monday, Shamkhani said using national currencies in bilateral trade between Iran with India would help the two countries reach their joint economic objectives.

During the meeting, Shamkhani and Doval discussed economic, political, and security issues concerning Iran and India as well as the most important regional and international developments, IRNA reported.

Stating that improved Iran-India ties are not against any other country and are not affected by the will of third parties, he underlined that global and regional developments had created very good conditions to strengthen interactions between the two countries in the field of energy, transportation and transit, technology, and banking.

Welcoming the role played by India in regional and international developments, Shamkhani highlighted that Iran considers the active participation of New Delhi in political, economic, and security initiatives with the participation of the countries of Central Asia and the Persian Gulf region as necessary and helpful, IRNA reported.

Doval, for his part, said that the deep influence of Iranian culture in the daily life of the Indians is a sign of deep ties between the two nations.

Doval added that the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize their diplomatic ties would have profound regional effects on changing relations in the international system.

Emphasizing the need for cooperation between Iran and India to boost stability in Afghanistan, the Indian official said the two countries should work together to eradicate Takfiri terrorism in the country, IRNA reported.

He said India considers Chabahar port, in southeastern Iran, as a gateway for increased cooperation between Iran and India.

Topics : India Iran India trade

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

