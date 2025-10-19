Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India developing 200 MW nuclear reactors to power commercial ships

India developing 200 MW nuclear reactors to power commercial ships

India is developing 200 MW nuclear power reactors, compact in size that can be deployed on commercial ships.

According to the plans, the government may allow private players to operate nuclear power plants and also handle the front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India is developing 200 MW nuclear power reactors, compact in size that can be deployed on commercial ships.

"Nuclear power is generated by causing nuclear fission to create heat that leads to electricity production. You can put the reactor wherever you want, even on a ship," a senior official said here.

He said scientists at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) are developing two nuclear power reactors of 55 MW and 200 MW that could be deployed at captive power plants used by energy-intensive companies such as cement manufacturers.

"These nuclear reactors are very safe and can even be used to power merchant navy ships," the official said, sidestepping questions of their use to power nuclear submarines.

 

He said these Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMR) will be the mainstay in the expansion of the share of nuclear power in India's energy mix.

Currently, India operates two home-built nuclear submarines -- INS Arihant and INS Arighaat -- which are powered by 83 MW reactors. A third nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridhaman, is undergoing trials.

The government has also announced that it would amend the Atomic Energy Act (AEA), 1962, to allow the entry of private players in the civil nuclear sector.

According to the plans, the government may allow private players to operate nuclear power plants and also handle the front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle.

As per the discussions on the amendments to the AEA, the government may also allow private companies to procure fuel from foreign countries for the nuclear power plants, with a provision to take back the spent fuel to the country of origin.

The amendments to the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLND) also seek to cap the liability of suppliers of nuclear equipment, as mentioned in the contract between the supplier and operator.

The amendments under discussion also seek to define 'supplier' as the provider of critical equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of achieving 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, from the current 8.8 GW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

