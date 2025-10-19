Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / TVK transfers ₹20,00,000 aid to families of karur stampede victims

TVK transfers ₹20,00,000 aid to families of karur stampede victims

On October 15, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that a total compensation of Rs 4.87 crore has been issued to the families of victims in the stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur

Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has transferred an amount of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the victims, in the September 27 stampede in Karur, which claimed 41 lives, party chief Vijay said in a statement.

Vijay said, "We had already announced on September 28, 2025, an amount of Rs 20 lakh has been transferred through RTGS on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 18, 2025, as a family welfare fund. I kindly request you to accept it as a gesture of our support and compassion."

He added that the party is taking necessary legal steps to obtain permission for a personal meeting.

 

"As mentioned during our video call last week, we are taking the necessary legal steps to obtain permission for a personal meeting. Once the approval is granted, we will definitely come to meet you," Vijay said in the statement.

Expressing condolences, Vijay said, "The unbearable and painful incident in Karur has left us mourning the loss of our dear family members. In this difficult time, I want to assure you once again that we will stand with you in every possible way, offering comfort and support. With the grace of God, we will overcome this painful time together."

Meanwhile, following the directive by the Supreme Court, IPS officer Praveen Kumar arrived in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Friday to lead the CBI investigation into the incident.

A special CBI team comprising Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Mukesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramakrishnan, under the leadership of IPS Praveen Kumar, has reached the Karur district.

According to police sources, documents related to the case that were in possession of the SIT have been handed over to the CBI officials.

This comes after the apex court ordered a CBI probe into the case.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy is independent and impartial.

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

