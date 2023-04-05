close

Odisha gets investment of Rs 26,000 cr as Patnaik meets Japanese capitalist

The business meet was attended by representatives of more than 200 leading companies in Japan and the Indo-Pacific region

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Odisha received investment intent of Rs 26,000 crore in various sectors as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Japanese industrialists in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The investment intent was received in sectors such as logistics, steel, Green Hydrogen and IT/ITeS.

An MoU for collaboration in the skill development sector was also signed between Nihon-Utkal and IIIT, Bhubaneswar, an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

The business meet was attended by representatives of more than 200 leading companies in Japan and the Indo-Pacific region.

They were offered an opportunity to explore various avenues of collaboration with the state government and local companies in Odisha, it said.

Patnaik also held a meeting with the senior leadership of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), who iterated their commitment to supporting infrastructure development in Odisha.

Addressing the business meet, Patnaik said, "Odisha is one of the fastest growing states in India. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in India because of our natural resources and strategic location."

Patnaik said Odisha is becoming the fulcrum of trade and commerce in the Bay of Bengal region and elaborated on the measures taken by the state government to help industries cater to untapped markets in eastern and northeastern India as well as markets in ASEAN and East Asia region.

"As we enter a new era of industrialisation propelled by advancement in technology, we require a collaborative effort between the governments, industries and people to ensure consistent growth," he said.

Patnaik said renovation of Buddhist pilgrimage sites has been a key agenda of his government.

"The state is transforming Buddhist sites such as Dhauli, Udaygiri, Ratnagiri and Lalitgiri. I request all my Japanese friends to visit Odisha," Patnaik said.

Topics : Naveen Patnaik | Odisha | Japan

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

