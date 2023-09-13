Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

India expanding influence, increasing weight in global order: Jaishankar

The EAM further said that cultural rebalancing is equally important and it is "not something which I would treat so much as an assertio'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India is expanding its influence, increasing its weight in the global order, building many more relationships and taking on more responsibilities.
"We are seeing what I would call a return of history. A return of history in terms of a civilizational state, India expanding its influence, increasing its weight in the global order, building many more relationships, taking on more responsibilities," the EAM said while addressing an exhibition of manuscripts organised by SAMHiTA (South Asian Manuscript Histories and Textual Archive) at the India International Centre.
The EAM said the country has had "an era of economic rebalancing, which is actually how the G20 itself came about. We are in the midst of a political rebalancing. And when we speak about reform of the United Nations, that's one aspect of political rebalancing."
The EAM further said that cultural rebalancing is equally important and it is "not something which I would treat so much as an assertion, as really a rediscovery of the connections and the influences that we had built up over many, many centuries."
Speaking on the South Asian Manuscript Histories and Textual Archive, the EAM said: "This to me is a very interesting initiative which definitely fits into the larger endeavour that we have today of really making the world ready for India, getting a much fairer and more informed understanding of our culture, of our heritage."
"So, once again, I think it's a very, very fitting initiative for India International Center to take up. And equally, it is very appropriate that the Ministry of External Affairs is such a strong supporter," he said.

Also Read

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

We will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0: Jaishankar

Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on four-nation visit from Apr 21 to 29

S Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome

US SEC sues Virtu Financial for policy lapses on trade information access

Special discussion on Parliament's journey on first day of upcoming session

Officials of science bodies, departments laud PM Modi on G20 success

GST registration in Gujarat stricter with passport-like mechanism: Minister

SC asks MHA to frame guidelines for police briefings to media in trials

Jaishankar recently said that India has celebrated G20 across the country and has sought to create a pan-national experience that will benefit both the country and the world.
He noted that the initiatives have made "India world-ready and the world more India-ready.
In an editorial in Times of India, the minister said India's G20 has truly been a people's G20 and saw extensive participation of people or 'Jan Bhagidari'.
He said it witnessed broad-based debates and discussions around themes that are crucial for collective prospects of the people.
"With approximately 220 meetings spanning 60 cities, nearly 30,000 delegates in G20 meetings, over 100,000 participants in their side events as well as involvement of citizens from all corners of the nation, G20 engaged with the people in myriad ways," Jaishankar said.
He said India's G20 presidency has proven itself to be unique in different ways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry bilateral ties

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon