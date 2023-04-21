close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

S Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country

ANI Others
S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country.

On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by the Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd. Look forward to a productive visit."

Apart from calling on the leadership and interacting with several Ministers in Guyana, Jaishankar be co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, Hugh Hilton Todd which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countries.

According to the official release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the EAM's visit to Guyana would also be an opportunity for a meeting of Foreign Ministers in the India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR); a group of 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM)) format and hold bilateral meetings with participating Ministers.

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is notably on a four-nation Central and Latin America visit beginning today.

Also Read

Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today

Jaishankar to visit 4 countries in Latin America, Caribbean from Apr 21-29

Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Sri Lanka from today

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

US President Biden prepares to announce re-election campaign next week

Turkey starts delivery of natural gas from Black Sea field to cut imports

Oil prices extend losses on fears of recession, slower oil demand

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

Following his visit to Guyana, Jaishankar will visit Panama from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).

On April 25-27, the EAM will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the External Affairs Ministry said in its release.

Furthermore, Jaishankar will also visit the country from April 27-29.

The EAM's visit takes place after the establishment of our resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022. Apart from calling on the country's political leadership, EAM will be holding discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, the press release said.

The two leaders would also formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission. EAM is also expected to deliver a talk at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar guyana

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Indian Army (Photo: Twitter/ @adgpi)
2 min read

RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Pune Police books Sanjay Raut's business partner Sujit Patkar for fraud

Sanjay Raut
1 min read

Snowfall triggers landslide on Badrinath national highway, blocks road

Badrinath Dham
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

SpaceX Starship finally launches, blows up minutes after take-off

SpaceX
2 min read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Twitter, Twitter Blue
5 min read

US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

jobless, US
2 min read

Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan

Photo: ANI/Twitter
5 min read

BuzzFeed to shut down its News division amid workforce reductions

BuzzFeed news
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon