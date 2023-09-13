Officials of science bodies, departments laud PM Modi on G20 success

Officials of different government science bodies and departments on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the country's progress in the field of science and technology at the G20 Summit.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, issued after the summit, was also "highly technology driven", Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said. He also lauded the announcement of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA).

Singh chaired a meeting of secretaries and officials of different science ministries, departments and bodies, who adopted a unanimous resolution hailing the prime minister for showcasing India's technological supremacy at the G20 meeting.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government Ajay Sood and officials of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy attended the meeting.

They hailed the New Delhi Declaration for the promotion and collaboration of science and technology, particularly towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The officials also complimented ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission.

The science secretaries also congratulated Modi on the successful passage of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill in Parliament.

The 'Anusandhan National Research Foundation', set up by an Act of Parliament, aims at equitable funding and democratisation of resources in research and academics.