Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Officials of science bodies, departments laud PM Modi on G20 success

Officials of different government science bodies and departments on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the country's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces adoption of G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration during the Summit's Session-1 on 'One Earth', at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Officials of different government science bodies and departments on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the country's progress in the field of science and technology at the G20 Summit.
The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, issued after the summit, was also "highly technology driven", Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said. He also lauded the announcement of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA).
Singh chaired a meeting of secretaries and officials of different science ministries, departments and bodies, who adopted a unanimous resolution hailing the prime minister for showcasing India's technological supremacy at the G20 meeting.
Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government Ajay Sood and officials of the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy attended the meeting.
They hailed the New Delhi Declaration for the promotion and collaboration of science and technology, particularly towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The officials also complimented ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

GST registration in Gujarat stricter with passport-like mechanism: Minister

SC asks MHA to frame guidelines for police briefings to media in trials

DoT to take call on Starlink's India license next week: Officials

India looked upon as leader in child, gender-responsive budgeting: Unicef

Ethiopian Airlines plane returns to Delhi airport after smoke in cockpit

The science secretaries also congratulated Modi on the successful passage of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill in Parliament.
The 'Anusandhan National Research Foundation', set up by an Act of Parliament, aims at equitable funding and democratisation of resources in research and academics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon