Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India fastest growing economy, inflation under control, says Vaishnaw

India fastest growing economy, inflation under control, says Vaishnaw

Earlier on Tuesday, in a significant boost to India's semiconductor ambitions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about a major investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in India from Lam Research

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Speaking at a press conference, he projected a steady growth rate of 6-8 per cent in the coming years. | File Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday highlighted India's economic strength, stating that the country remains the fastest-growing large economy while keeping inflation under control.

Speaking at a press conference, he projected a steady growth rate of 6-8 per cent in the coming years and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with policies that prioritise the welfare of lower--and middle-income families. 

"We are seeing an economy which is the fastest growing large economy today, and the inflation is under control despite the COVID period. We are in a situation today where we can confidently say that we will continue growing at 6-8 per cent in the coming years while keeping inflation under control," said Vaishnaw.

 

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have always kept the lower and middle-income families at the core of their thinking. Many new programs have come up for lower-income families, and for the middle class, major tax relief was given this year; up to Rs 12 lakhs annually is a big jump from the past," said the Union Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a significant boost to India's semiconductor ambitions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about a major investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in India from Lam Research, a US-based semiconductor services company.

Also Read

India-China flag

China's manufacturing prowess to bear on India's growth story: Eco Survey

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Will maintain 6-8% economic growth, inflation under check: Vaishnaw

GDP

NITI Aayog member revises FY25 GDP growth projection for India to 6.5-7%

GDP

Decoded: Real vs nominal GDP - Key differences and which is more reliable

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Ficci lowers India's growth projection from 7% to 6.4% for current FY

Vaishnaw said that this move is a big vote of confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's semiconductor vision.

"One more milestone in our semiconductor journey: Lam Research announces major investment of over Rs 10,000 cr in India. A big vote of confidence in PM @narendramodi Ji's semiconductor vision," he posted on X.

The investment is part of Lam Research's plans to expand its global chip fabrication equipment supply chain to include India. The company has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to lease and eventually purchase a land parcel at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

This development is a significant milestone in India's semiconductor journey, which aims to build a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in the country. The Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has approved five projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

The semiconductor market in India is projected to grow to USD 103.4 billion by 2030, powering the over USD 400 billion electronics market.

The government's targeted incentives for fabrication facilities and outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing increased R & D investments, and collaborative industry initiatives are key to propelling India's semiconductor sector forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Rs 30 crore assets restituted to SBI in Telangana loan 'fraud' case: ED

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

J'khand's credit potential for FY26 priority sector lending at Rs 88,303 cr

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Train connectivity from Bengaluru city to Airport soon, says Vaishnaw

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Travel advisory against Assam by foreign govts a hurdle to investment: CM

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE News: SC to hear pleas related to Places of Worship Act,1991 on February 17

Topics : India Economic growth India economy India GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon