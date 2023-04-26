close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India has courage to do something, even in difficult circumstances: Modi

PM Modi said that as the country completed 75 years of independence, it has invoked a sense of pride towards its heritage

Press Trust of India Somnath
PM Modi

PM Modi | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has the courage to do something new, even in the most difficult circumstances, as it faces hurdles on the way to its target for 2047 and forces that threaten to break it.

Modi said that as the country completed 75 years of independence, it has invoked a sense of pride towards its heritage. He said the pride in our heritage will grow as we get to know it by freeing ourselves of our slave mentality, asserting that India celebrates its diversity.

Virtually addressing the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam', Modi said there is a lot between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu that has been deliberately kept out of our knowledge.

Today we have the target of India at 2047 (make India a developed country). We also have the challenges of the era of slavery and the period of seven decades after that.

We have to take the country forward, but on the way, there will be forces that threaten to break us and people to mislead us. But India has the courage to do something new even in the most difficult of circumstances, Modi said.

He also said that India is a country that showcases its diversity as its speciality. We are a people who celebrate diversity. We celebrate different languages and dialects, different arts and knowledge. There is diversity everywhere from our faith to our spirituality, he said.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister

TN BJP alleges security lapse in PM Modi's visit to Chennai, urges inquiry

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Delhi school receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found

Ex-Visva Bharati student complains against V-C for harassing Amartya Sen

Preliminary probe needed before FIR on wrestlers' allegations: SC told

LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella

No charge sheet in court without completing probe: SC to probe agencies

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siemens hits record high; stock surges 22% thus far in calendar year 2023

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

AU Small Finance tumbles 7% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

AU Small Finance Bank
4 min read

India to address energy, food security challenges with other nations: EAM

S Jaishankar
3 min read

Panama approaches 'Pharmacy of the World' India for affordable medicines

S Jaishankar
4 min read

India has courage to do something, even in difficult circumstances: Modi

PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon