Home / India News / India has set $1 billion turmeric export target by 2030: Amit Shah

The turmeric board would work towards ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, export of their produce, besides research and development, he said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre has set a target of achieving $one billion in turmeric exports by 2030.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the National Headquarters of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, he said the board would focus on packing, branding, marketing and export of the commodity.

The turmeric board would work towards ensuring remunerative prices for farmers, export of their produce, besides research and development, he said.

You will be surprised to know that the Indian government has set the goal of exporting $1 billion worth of turmeric by 2030. And, we have also made full preparations to achieve the goal of exporting $one billion to international markets. The (Turmeric) board that will be formed will work to ensure that the highest price of turmeric reaches the farmers, he said.

 

Shah further said, during the 2023 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to establish a Turmeric board in Telangana, and orders in this regard were issued later.

Earlier, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders received Amit Shah when he arrived at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.

Taking to X, BJP's Telangana unit earlier on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had earlier announced the establishment of the turmeric board has now fulfilled the dream of farmers as per the word given to them.

PM Modi has allocated Rs 200 crores to improve the quality of turmeric crop, carry out research and to improve farmers' income, it said.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

