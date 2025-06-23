Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said everyone should come together to end Naxalism not only in Chhattisgarh but also in other states which have been struggling with the menace

Sachin Pilot

Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken: Sachin Pilot (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the anti-Naxal operations should be carried out effectively in a transparent manner and the exercise should not be politicised.

The Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, after arriving here for a two-day visit during which he will chair a series of meetings with the party leaders.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that anti-Naxal operations will be continued during the rainy season, Pilot, said, "The Congress has always been against violence and extremists. Our leaders have sacrificed their lives to keep this country and state safe."  "Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken. Action should be done in a transparent manner and it should not be politicised," he said.

 

This is a matter of internal security. No one should do politics over this, the former Union minister said.

Whatever action is taken, it should be done by taking everyone into confidence. "It should be effective, transparent and should not have any political colour," he added.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

Sachin Pilot

Parliament session will signal unity against terrorism: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot

When Congress, Rahul decide, govt has to accept it: Pilot on caste census

Sachin Pilot

Nitish Kumar failed to check migration, growing unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot

Pilot slams govt over US tariffs, says India bending to foreign pressure

Pilot said everyone should come together to end Naxalism not only in Chhattisgarh but also in other states which have been struggling with the menace.

"Strict steps should be taken after a lot of deliberations...action should be transparent and accountable. Whatever conclusion comes out of this, the public should get its benefit. Action should be done on the ground and not by giving speeches again and again," he said.

Briefing about his visit, the Congress leader said meetings will be held for two days to seek reports of works done by different wings and cells of the party's Chhattisgarh unit and chalk out a roadmap for future course of action.

"(Senior Congress leaders) Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji have dedicated the year 2025 for the organisation. Therefore, we want to strengthen the organisation from booth to state level," Pilot said.

"The changes that need to be made and the roadmap to be followed will be discussed in detail during Monday meetings. We will work to give a new direction to the party by holding continuous meetings for two days," he said.

Pilot said he will also hold a meeting with Congress MLAs on Monday night to chalk out a strategy to corner the ruling BJP during the monsoon session of the state assembly next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress slams Modi govt for silence on US bombing, seeks bold stand

Premiumss

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Nitish is tired; retired, corrupt officers running Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

Topics : Sachin Pilot Amit Shah Naxals naxalism Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon