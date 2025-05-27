Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India to get above-normal June rainfall, 108% of long-period average: IMD

India to get above-normal June rainfall, 108% of long-period average: IMD

The IMD said that India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall amounting to 108 per cent of long-period average in June.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall amounting to 108 per cent of long-period average in June.    The monsoon core zone is expected to get above-normal rainfall (more than 106 per cent of the long-period average) this season, M Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said in a press conference.   The monsoon core zone, covering areas of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and surrounding regions, relies heavily on the Southwest Monsoon for its rainfall, which is crucial for agriculture.  Meanwhile, northwest India is likely to experience normal monsoon rainfall, while the northeast may receive below-normal rains. Central and southern parts of peninsular India are expected to witness above-normal rainfall. 
  "Above-normal rainfall carries benefits for agriculture and water resources but also introduces risks such as flooding, disruptions to transportation, public health concerns, and harm to ecosystems," IMD said. 

A relief from heatwave

The whheter forecast body also said that below-normal heatwave days are likely expected over most parts of Northwest India and adjoining areas of Central and East India.
 
 

(This story will be updated with more details.)

 
   

First Published: May 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

