India in talks with US on steel, aluminum tariff exemption: Report

By Neha Arora, Shivangi Acharya and David Lawder

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON - India is in talks with the United States to seek an exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs that were imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, while offering withdrawal of some retaliatory tariffs, three Indian sources told Reuters.

Negotiators in New Delhi and Washington are hoping to reach an agreement during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. later this month, two Indian government officials and one industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

India has offered to withdraw retaliatory tariffs on some agricultural goods such as almonds and walnuts in exchange for exemption on steel tariffs, both government sources said.

However, U.S. negotiators were not "flexible", leading to doubts over a possible exemption on tariffs on steel, one of the sources said.

"We are discussing, (but) they are not very flexible whether there will be any substantial outcome," the government source said, declining to be identified.

Also Read More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan: Data Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia 19 Bihar passengers missing, 50 dead in Odisha train accident, says DMD Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours Madhya Pradesh govt to withdraw cases of Covid-19 norm violations Air India flight carrying stranded passengers from Russia lands in US 39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

India's trade ministry, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not reply to mail seeking comment.

The Indian officials did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

"PM (Modi) is visiting and by that time, they (U.S.) want to come up with something good, which looks positive for both sides," one of the government source added.

India is willing to discuss other possible trade measures that the U.S. officials may propose, the second government source said.

A top executive at a U.S. industry group said he was not aware of "any serious contemplation" on the part of the U.S. government on the tariff issue and said it was unlikely that they would consider such a request.

"I really don't think the U.S. government would do that, quite frankly," said Kevin Dempsey, president of the industry trade group American Iron and Steel Institute.

Trump had imposed 25% tariff on steel and 10% on aluminum in 2018, using Section 232 of a 1962 act that allows the president to restrict imports.

In retaliation, India had imposed tariffs on 28 U.S. products, including almonds, apples, and walnuts.

Last December, The World Trade Organization ruled that U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports by Trump contravened global trading rules, a judgment criticised by Washington.

Separately, at a U.S. Congressional Steel Caucus hearing on Wednesday, several steel industry leaders expressed support for keeping the tariffs in place.

(Reporting by Neha Arora, Shivangi Acharya in New Delhi and David Lawder in Washington; Editing by)