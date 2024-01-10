India, Israel natural partners in high-tech sector, says envoy Naor Gilon

Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Tuesday said New Delhi and Tel Aviv were natural partners in the high-tech sector, adding that trade between the two countries has surpassed the USD 10 billion mark.

"When our relations started, we had about USD 200 million in annual trade. Today we are surpassed already the USD10 billion mark. I think that there is a big gap between India and Israel...India and Israel are natural partners in the high-tech sector," he said.

"India is in population and size between 140 and 150 times bigger than Israel. Israel has less than 10 million citizens' population. So it's a small country and the economy is strong. And this is very high-tech-oriented. I believe that since both India and Israel are going towards high technology, this is the future of our economies and this is the future of our cooperation. Both of us are high-tech countries," the Israeli envoy added.

Gilon also revealed plans for the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Spices project, a pivotal initiative under the Indo-Israel collaboration. The project, spanning 25.57 acres of land in Gundlapalli, in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, aims to support local farmers through knowledge-sharing and the adoption of modern farming techniques.

"This is our second Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh. This centre will be focused on vegetables. The idea is to support farmers by giving them better seeds and technologies. We have 32 active centres across 12 states in India and we are in the process of establishing another 14 in different fields," he said.

Gilon also underlined the significance of the project in empowering farmers across India. The 32 active centres established under his leadership are key components of this initiative, serving as hubs where farmers can exchange ideas, learn new farming techniques, and gain insights into the effective use of modern farming equipment. The goal is to enhance agricultural practices, ultimately leading to better harvesting and improved livelihoods for farmers.

"The idea behind these centers is to create a collaborative environment where local farmers can share their knowledge and benefit from advanced farming methods. This includes utilising modern equipment and implementing climate control measures to optimize yields," the envoy said.

Emphasising the Indo-Israel partnership's historical depth, Gilon spoke about the enduring relationship between the two countries since 1992. He expressed satisfaction with the robust and healthy nature of the ties and expressed a desire to further strengthen and expand collaboration.