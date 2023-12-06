India, Kenya share common views on major global issues: President Murmu

India and Kenya agree that there are many multilateral forums through which the two countries can work together, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday, emphasising that both nations share common views on major global issues.

Murmu received visiting President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and hosted a banquet in his honour.

In her welcome address, Murmu emphasised that the two countries must work together, not only for the well-being and progress of the people of the two nations but also for the citizens of the Global South.

Highlighting common views shared by both the countries on major global issues, and close cooperation in regional and multilateral fora such as the United Nations, Murmu said, "We are very happy that under India's Presidency the African Union has been included in the G20 as full member".

"Both leaders agreed that there are many other multilateral forums through which the two countries can work together," according to a statement.

She said the Indian private sector is keen to invest in Kenya, and many Indian companies have made it their base for their operations in East Africa.

"The president noted that India is one of Kenya's largest trading partners, and amongst the largest sources of investment into Kenya...The president said that the government of India is committed to be a dependable partner in Kenya's developmental journey," the statement said.

Murmu said that the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries. "Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors, including trade, education, and technology," she said.

She noted that the 80,000-strong Indian-origin community in Kenya is well integrated there, both socially and economically.

The president said they are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values, which bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society.

President of Kenya William Ruto is on a state visit to India from December 4-6 at the invitation of Murmu. A high-level official delegation accompanies him.