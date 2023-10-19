close
Heatmap

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha, and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura

President Murmu'

President Murmu's addresses nation

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:37 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha, and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura.
An official statement from the President's Secretariat issued on Wednesday, said, "The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:- Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha."
 
Raghubar Das has been appointed as the 26th governor of Odisha.
Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He has also served as the president of the Jharkhand BJP twice.
At present, Ganeshi Lal is serving as the 25th Governor of Odisha.
He was sworn in as the Odisha governor in 2018.
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a national secretary of the BJP and has thrice served as an MLA in Andhra Pradesh.
Currently, Satyadev Narayan Arya is serving as the 19th governor of Tripura.
He is a BJP leader from Bihar and has previously served as a Governor of Haryana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India Indian presidential election Odisha government Tripura

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:37 AM IST

