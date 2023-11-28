Sensex (0.35%)
President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

Krishnamurthy had on November 10, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to facilitate her in "changing her voter ID address" from Odisha to Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received her new voter ID card from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Krishnamurthy had on November 10, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to facilitate her in "changing her voter ID address" from Odisha to Delhi, officials had said.
"President Droupadi Murmu received her voter ID card from Shri P Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.
Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu President of India chief election commissioner

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon