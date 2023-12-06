Cyclone: Odisha remains on alert as intensity of rains likely to increase

The southern districts of Odisha were on alert on Tuesday night as the intensity of rains is likely to increase as an impact of severe cyclone Michaung that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The storm made landfall in the afternoon near Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Light rainfall has been recorded in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts of Odisha till the evening, and the intensity is likely to increase overnight, officials said.

After landfall, the cyclone is likely to move northwards and weaken into a depression, they said.

"The maximum rainfall recorded so far in the affected districts till the evening was only 50 mm," said Gyana Das, the Additional Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

In Koraput, the district administration said that the situation was being closely monitored, and precautionary measures were being taken.

"At present, the situation is normal. There has been a prediction of an increase in the intensity of the downpour in the next 24 hours, and necessary precautionary measures have been taken by the administration to avoid any untoward incident," said Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar.

In Rayagada, two teams of the ODRAF have been deployed to deal with landslides and road blockades, resulting from uprooted trees.

The weather office predicted a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in the district, from Wednesday to Friday.

"As there have been forecasts of more rains, the field staff have been placed on maximum alert," said Collector Swadha Dev Singh.

The field staff has been tasked with assessing and reporting any crop or house damage immediately, she said.

"The swift collection of such reports is crucial for the district headquarters to initiate necessary steps," she added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off the Odisha coast till December 6.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall, crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.