Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Cyclone: Odisha remains on alert as intensity of rains likely to increase

The storm made landfall in the afternoon near Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph

Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 07:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The southern districts of Odisha were on alert on Tuesday night as the intensity of rains is likely to increase as an impact of severe cyclone Michaung that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, officials said.
The storm made landfall in the afternoon near Bapatla between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Light rainfall has been recorded in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts of Odisha till the evening, and the intensity is likely to increase overnight, officials said.
After landfall, the cyclone is likely to move northwards and weaken into a depression, they said.
"The maximum rainfall recorded so far in the affected districts till the evening was only 50 mm," said Gyana Das, the Additional Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
In Koraput, the district administration said that the situation was being closely monitored, and precautionary measures were being taken.
"At present, the situation is normal. There has been a prediction of an increase in the intensity of the downpour in the next 24 hours, and necessary precautionary measures have been taken by the administration to avoid any untoward incident," said Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar.
In Rayagada, two teams of the ODRAF have been deployed to deal with landslides and road blockades, resulting from uprooted trees.
The weather office predicted a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in the district, from Wednesday to Friday.
"As there have been forecasts of more rains, the field staff have been placed on maximum alert," said Collector Swadha Dev Singh.
The field staff has been tasked with assessing and reporting any crop or house damage immediately, she said.
"The swift collection of such reports is crucial for the district headquarters to initiate necessary steps," she added.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off the Odisha coast till December 6.

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Rainfall in southern part of Odisha's as cyclone 'Michaung' nears landfall

Cyclone Michaung: Massive waterlogging in Chennai, Koovam River rages

Opposition members in Lok Sabha seek time-frame for assembly polls in J-K

FM Nirmala Sitharaman ranked 32 on Forbes' 2023 list of powerful women

Centre committed to making Haj inclusive, accessible: Smriti Irani

82% rise in medical colleges since 2014, MBBS seats up by 112%: Govt

Over 400 died while cleaning septic tanks, sewers in India between 2018-23

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall, crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone Odisha Rain Natural Disasters Chennai

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon