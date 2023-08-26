Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Power returns to Kenya after 14 hrs, longest in recent memory; airport shut

Electricity was being restored in most parts of Kenya on Saturday, 14 hours after the longest outage in recent memory, the majority government-owned power distributor said.

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg (Representational)

AP Nairobi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electricity was being restored in most parts of Kenya on Saturday, 14 hours after the longest outage in recent memory, the majority government-owned power distributor said.
There was still no clear explanation for the outage that hit on Friday night, shutting down the country's main international airport, affecting major hospitals and even the president's office compound.
I am really sorry for what has happened, Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said in a statement close to midnight.
There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness.
Kenya Power later on Saturday said it had restored service in most areas.
The outage came just weeks before Kenya's government hosts the first Africa Climate Summit, where energy will be key on the agenda.

Also Read

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

UN protests US spying on Guterres, calls it 'interference' by Washington

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Russia's Wagner group faces uncertainty after presumed death of leader

Fukushima residents cautious as wrecked nuclear plant releases wastewater

SpaceX launches latest crew to space station after fixing valve issue

Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after death of Prigozhin

Vivek Ramaswamy grabs attention with his performance in Republican debate

Kenya gets almost all its energy from renewable sources, but infrastructure and alleged mismanagement remain an issue in the country of more than 50 million people.
Kenya Power had announced in a brief statement that a system disturbance" led to the loss of the bulk power supply to parts of the country just before 10 pm Friday.
Shortly after midnight, it reported that power had been restored to the Mt. Kenya region, a longtime political stronghold, and added that initial reports indicated a fault in a generation plant.
Around 3 am, Kenya Power said electricity was back up at the international airport in the capital, Nairobi, and other critical areas in the capital region.
However, three of Nairobi's largest hospitals as well as the State House, the site of President William Ruto's office, told The Associated Press earlier Saturday they were still using generators.
The power outage had lasted for about 14 hours in what Kenyans called the longest blackout in memory. Calls to Kenya Power's communications department did not go through.
Tourism is an important part of Kenya's economy, and stranded travellers quickly posted images on social media of the darkened airport.
The Kenya Airports Authority said a generator serving the main terminal had failed to start after the national power outage.
Meanwhile, Kenyans already coping with rising costs of living woke up to find food spoiling and some backup power options running out.
The most recent national power outage was in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kenya power electricity sector

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon