India logs 656 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 13,037

India has recorded 656 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 13,037 from 14,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,790 with 12 deaths which includes three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,82,131)
The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Also Read
India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670
India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554
India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294
India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848
Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron
Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today
Need to debate if OPS will create economic crisis: RS deputy chairman
Govt to challenge HC order cancelling 36,000 primary teachers' jobs: Mamata
Market regulator warns against premature conclusion to Adani probe
With resilient growth in India, Asia-Pacific remains dynamic region: IMF
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)