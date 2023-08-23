India, I have reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's 1st message from Moon

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Reaching for the Moon: Russia's Luna-25 in race with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

By 2040, we want to create 'atmanirbhar' India: Prez Murmu in Goa assembly

LCA Tejas successfully test-fires ASTRA beyond visual range missile

Indian embassies, consulates well-placed to help Indian businesses: Singh

Nepal faces shortage after India slaps 40% tax on onion exports: Report