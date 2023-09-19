close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Tense relations may not impact trade ties between India, Canada: Experts

Both India and Canada trade in complementary products and do not compete on similar products

India-Canada, India-Canada flag

"Hence, the trade relationship will continue to grow and not be affected by day-to-day events," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said | Photo: Istock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada are unlikely to impact trade and investments between the two countries as economic ties are driven by commercial considerations, according to experts.
Both India and Canada trade in complementary products and do not compete on similar products.
"Hence, the trade relationship will continue to grow and not be affected by day-to-day events," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said.
Certain political developments have led to a pause in negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.
On September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau India's strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada that were promoting secessionism, inciting violence against its diplomats and threatening the Indian community there.
India on Tuesday announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a "potential" Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in June.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

People protest against Trudeau outside High Commission over Khalistan issue

Justin Trudeau expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha's train mishap

Justin Trudeau's G20 visit: Plane troubles, diplomatic tension, & backlash

Will evaluate each case: Trudeau on Indian students facing deportation

Nipah in Kerala: Restrictions relaxed in containment zones in Kozhikode

Move to new Parliament building beginning of new future, says PM Modi

Proud of moment when women get equal share in India's future: Maneka Gandhi

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

New Parliament building will become symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Goyal

Srivastava said these recent events are unlikely to affect the deep-rooted people-to-people connections, trade, and economic ties between the two nations.
Bilateral trade between India and Canada has grown significantly in recent years, reaching $ 8.16 billion in 2022-23.
India's exports ($ 4.1 billion) to Canada include pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, textiles, and machinery, while Canada's exports to India ($ 4.06 billion) include pulses, timber, pulp and paper, and mining products.
On investments, he said that Canadian pension funds will continue investing in India on grounds of India's large market and good return on money invested.
Canadian pension funds, by the end of 2022, had invested over $ 45 billion in India, making it the fourth-largest recipient of Canadian FDI in the world.
The top sectors for Canadian pension fund investment in India include infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, and financial services.
Mumbai-based exporter and Chairman of Technocraft Industries Sharad Kumar Saraf said the present frosty relations between India and Canada are certainly a cause for concern.
"However, the bilateral trade is entirely driven by commercial considerations. Political turmoil is of a temporary nature and should not be a reason to affect trade relations," Saraf said.
He added that even with China, India has acrimonious relations but bilateral trade continues to remain healthy.
"In fact, bilateral trade is an effective tool to improve political relations. India must make special efforts to increase our bilateral trade with Canada," Saraf said.
India and Canada have a strong education partnership. There are over 200 educational partnerships between Indian and Canadian institutions.
In addition, over 3,19,000 Indian students are enrolled in Canadian institutions, making them the largest international student cohort in Canada, according to GTRI.
According to the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), Indian students contributed $ 4.9 billion to the Canadian economy in 2021.
Indian students are the largest international student group in Canada, accounting for 20 per cent of all international students in 2021.
Benefits of educational partnerships are mutual and hence the current situation may have no impact on the relationship, Srivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Canada Trade ties Investment

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVE SpaceXByjuISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commencesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon