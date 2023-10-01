India needs stronger armed forces to be developed nation by 2047: Rajnath

India needs stronger armed forces with modern equipment to become a developed nation by 2047, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday while underlining the need for effective utilisation of financial resources by the three services.

Singh made the remarks after launching several digital initiatives of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) during its 276th annual day celebrations at Delhi Cantonment.

Describing the DAD as the "guardian of defence finance", he emphasised the need to bolster the internal vigilance mechanism so that any suspicious activity can be detected and reviewed immediately.

This, he said, will not only help in dealing with the problem quickly but also increase the trust of the people in the department.

"If we wish to create a developed nation, we will need stronger armed forces with modern arms and equipment. Therefore, it is necessary to effectively utilise the financial resources available to us," Singh said.

"There should be a fine balance between the demands of services and the allocation of available resources," he said.

Also Read India will be a developed nation by 2047, says Defence Minister Singh DNA fingerprinting of defence personnel has helped in 12 cases: DGAFMS Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047? India will be developed nation by 2047, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Decision to shut down Afghan embassy not because of India: Former envoy World's highest rail bridge in J-K's Reasi being developed as tourist spot PM Modi to visit MP, Rajasthan on Monday, to launch development projects Repair work in Azadpur Mandi to be done within 45 days, says Gopal Rai Rajnath Singh urges to carry forward govt's vision of 'Swachh Bharat'

Singh also suggested to the DAD for the creation of an in-house standing committee that can research and study market forces and provide high-quality market intelligence to the field officers.

During his address, Singh appreciated the organisation for its efforts towards enhancing the country's defence capabilities through a transparent and efficient financial system.

Terming accounting as extremely important for an individual, organisation and the nation as a whole, he said, "Our wants are unlimited, but the available resources are limited."



He commended the DAD for ensuring judicious use of resources while extracting optimum output.

The digital initiatives launched included an integrated defence finance dashboard for the Ministry of Defence -- SARANSH (Summary of Accounts, Budget and Expenditure for Raksha Mantralaya) and BISWAS (Bill Information and Work Analysis System and e-Raksha Awaas).

While Singh lauded the DAD for coming out with numerous digital initiatives, he exhorted it to develop its professional capabilities to deal with the complexities arising out of the constantly-evolving times.

He urged it to collaborate with reputable institutions such as Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to develop and adopt customised training modules, as per requirements.

Singh urged DAD officials to keep in mind two broad aspects while extending financial advice -- realistic assessment of the demand of the user agency and understanding of the product's market.

He stressed the need to pay attention to the fact whether there is a need to buy a product or not and if a similar product of equal or greater effectiveness is available somewhere else in the market at a lower cost, according to the defence ministry.

This understanding will further increase the quality of financial advice, he said.

To develop such an understanding, Singh suggested the creation of an in-house mechanism, a standing committee of experienced people who can research and study market forces and provide high-quality market intelligence to the field officers.

"Big banks and financial institutions develop in-house economic intelligence and research teams. On similar lines, the DAD needs to develop an in-house team for market research and intelligence," he said.

The defence minister also recommended collaboration with industry associations and business schools for extensive study of market conditions.