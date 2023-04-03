India needs to double its share of clean power to meet climate goals

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

The share of clean sources in India’s power generation capacity should surge to 90% by 2047 — more than double from now — for the nation to meet its climate goals, federal Power Secretary Alok Kumar said.





Reaching this ambitious goal will require domestic capacities for manufacturing green technologies, such as solar modules, battery storage and electrolyzers for making green hydrogen, he said. The country will need to reduce the share of coal, which currently accounts for about half of its installed capacity and almost 70% of electricity output, and accelerate deployment of clean power plants to meet its international commitments, Kumar said at an event on the sidelines of the G-20 energy transition working group meeting on Monday.



“The challenge is huge and if we don’t succeed in promoting local manufacturing, India’s energy transition will be very, very, difficult,” Kumar said. “There is no alternative.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is aiming for self-sufficiency in energy by 2047 — the centenary year of India’s independence — and is offering incentives for domestic production of green components to meet the country’s own needs as well as serve the export markets. Supply chain disruptions worldwide caused during the pandemic have bolstered the country’s efforts to emerge as an alternative manufacturing destination, challenging China’s dominance.

