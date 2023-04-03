close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Minister Kishan Reddy urges KCR to implement 'SVAMITVA' scheme in Telangana

The State government needs to distribute certificates as per the maps to those who have the rights over the property, he said in the letter written in Telugu

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing regret over non implementation of 'SVAMITVA', Central government scheme in Telangana, though its pilot project has been successfully completed, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to implement it in the State.

SVAMITVA scheme under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during National Panchayati Raj Day ( April 24, 2021) after successful completion of pilot phase of scheme (2020-2021) in nine States.

The scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing Record of Rights' to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

The Telangana government entered into an agreement with the Centre on April 19, 2022 in regard to the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme which is being successfully executed across the country, Kishan Reddy said in a letter addressed to Rao.

After the pact, drone survey was successfully conducted in five villages under the pilot project and maps regarding property have been prepared, he said.

The State government needs to distribute certificates as per the maps to those who have the rights over the property, he said in the letter written in Telugu.

Also Read

Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Telangana MLA poaching case: Court refuses judicial remand of 3 accused

Allocation of all coal mines done through open auction, says Kishan Reddy

Telangana polls are a do-or-die battle for a demoralised, divided Congress

YS Sharmila, Telangana's X-factor, turns out to be new irritant for KCR

Bank NPAs to improve to decadal low of 3.8% by FY24-end, says Crisil

Grievance appellate committee to hear plaints against gaming SRBs

Centre to put up 50 Gw of renewable projects for bidding this year

People need to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain: Official

Let Parliament, country be aware of PM Modi's academic qualification: Raut

A senior official in the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry had written to the Telangana Chief Secretary on July 29, 2022 to implement the scheme across the State in view of the successful completion of pilot project, Reddy said.

Observing that rural people would get economic stability if property certificates concerning their houses are provided by implementing the scheme, the Union Minister urged the Chief Minister to take steps for early execution of the scheme.

Topics : Tourism Ministry | KCR

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon