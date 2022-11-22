COP27 loss and damage fund: Is India a net loser?
The recently-concluded Cop 27 relegated realistic climate goals to back seat, and put several developing countries in a tight spot. Will India gain from the newly-established 'Loss and Damage' fund?
olitics, it seems, also came into play at the recently-concluded climate summit in Egypt. It relegated the realistic climate goals to the back seat, and put several developing countries like India in a tight spot. So will India gain from the newly-established ‘Loss and Damage’ fund? This podcast tells more.
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 11:47 IST
