COP27 loss and damage fund: Is India a net loser?

The recently-concluded Cop 27 relegated realistic climate goals to back seat, and put several developing countries in a tight spot. Will India gain from the newly-established 'Loss and Damage' fund?

Topics
COP27 | Climate Change | Climate finance

Debarghya Sanyal & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

COP27
COP27

    • olitics, it seems, also came into play at the recently-concluded climate summit in Egypt. It relegated the realistic climate goals to the back seat, and put several developing countries like India in a tight spot. So will India gain from the newly-established ‘Loss and Damage’ fund? This podcast tells more.

    First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 11:47 IST
