With the United Kingdom (UK) preparing to roll out a carbon levy for goods entering the country, India is negotiating hard for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations to include provisions that may offer some relief to its exporters, people aware of the development said.

“We have been talking to the European Union (EU) as well as the UK government regarding the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism). There have been a lot of conversations about that,