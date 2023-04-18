close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Woman officer in Bihar abused, dragged by crowd; NCW takes cognisance

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Bihar, asking him to personally look into the matter and ensure a fair and timely investigation

BS Web Team New Delhi
Woman officer in Bihar abused, dragged by crowd; NCW takes cognisance

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Mining & metal companies see reversal of fortune in September quarter

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

How brands use the 'for women' gimmick to sell products at a premium

Missing female scientists and reforming the creaking policy machine

Maruti, Hyundai witness drop in retail sale market share in FY23: FADA

Chennai ranks among top 5 in digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

Should not let fatigue diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness: Mandaviya

SC sets up constitution bench to hear plea on same-sex marriage

Topics : Bihar | Bihar police | NCW | illegal mining | Sand mining

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon