India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload declines to 3,502

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone past 4.44 crore (4,44,56,000) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
India recorded a single-day rise of 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,31,878 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at more than 4.49 crore (4,49,91,380).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

