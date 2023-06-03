Top headlines: 233 dead in Odisha train crash, Tata's EV battery plant deal

At least 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Read More
Tata Group signs Rs 13,000-crore EV battery plant deal with Gujarat
The Tata group signed an outline deal with the Gujarat government on Friday on building a lithium-ion cell factory with an investment of about Rs 13,000 crore ($1.6 billion). The move comes as India is looking to create its own electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. Read More
India Inc earnings see sharp slowdown in FY23; non-BFSI profits contract
Leaving out the better than expected showing by banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies, there was a sharp deceleration in corporate earnings in FY23. Read More
RBI announces draft cyber security norms for payment system operators
In a move to ensure safety and security of digital payments amid emerging cyber risks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced draft regulations for payment system operators (PSOs). Read More
High-level probe ordered to determine cause of Odisha train derailment
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that he has ordered a high-level probe into the Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha's Balasore late on Friday night. Read More
