India records 9,629 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 61,013

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

