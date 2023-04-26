India records 9,629 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 61,013

India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Also Read India logs 7,178 new coronavirus infections, active cases dip to 65,683 India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections India logs 5,676 new Covid infections, active cases rise to 37,093 India logs 10,542 Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 63,562 India records 11,692 new Covid-19 infections, 66,170 active cases Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities Failure of police: Shivpal Yadav slams Yogi govt on Atiq Ahmed killing Irani takes dig at Shettar, says can't be of ideology, religion, public Rajnath to hold bilateral meet with Chinese counterpart on SCO sidelines Cong targets Kejriwal over Rs 45 cr spent on beautification of CM residence

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.