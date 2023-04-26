close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Irani takes dig at Shettar, says can't be of ideology, religion, public

Union Minister Smriti Irani on the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP said that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public

ANI Politics
Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Smriti Irani on the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP said that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public.

On Tuesday, while addressing a public meeting in Dharwad, Smriti Irani said, "A few days ago one of our men (Jagadish Shettar) backstabbed us and went to the other camp (Congress). The public knows everything. I want to tell the people of Hubli-Dharwad that those who cannot be of their religion, family or ideology, can never be of the public."

She said that it was BJP who gave him respect but out of his own greed, he left the party.

"He is elder to us. We made him Chief Minister. Now I want to ask who is he playing number two to: Is it Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah? We respected him a lot. We brought him to the top and for his own greed he went to the other side," she said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the ranks of Congress ahead of the State Assembly polls, last week said he left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his self-respect was hurt.

Speaking to ANI, Shettar said, "Earlier whoever contested from this constituency (from BJP) everybody lost. I built the party here in this place. In 1994, I contested for the first time and also got elected. Subsequently, I have been re-elected from the seat. So it is pretty clear that the people have faith in me. I maintained the same relationship with the people of Hubballi."

Also Read

'Steel man of India' passes away at 86: Who was Jamshed J Irani?

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells LS

Women should be centre of decisions for future-ready society: Smriti Irani

Average time taken to dispose of POCSO case is 509 days, says Smriti Irani

Rajnath to hold bilateral meet with Chinese counterpart on SCO sidelines

Cong targets Kejriwal over Rs 45 cr spent on beautification of CM residence

LIVE: Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

Top headlines: GST authorities quiz auto dealers, electronics exports up

Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM

"My self-respect was damaged and because of this. I challenged them. After joining Congress, I went across areas in my constituency. People ushered warm welcome," he added.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Jagdish Shettar, who recently left the BJP, "will lose the election" and asserted that Hubbali has always voted for BJP.

"There'll be no loss, Jagdish Shettar will himself lose the election, Huballii has always voted for BJP & all workers of BJP are united," Shah said at a press conference.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Smriti Irani BJP Karnataka polls

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Irani takes dig at Shettar, says can't be of ideology, religion, public

Smriti Irani
2 min read

G20 presidency came at a time when polarization is 'very strong', says EAM

India-SICA Ministerial meeting
5 min read

Rajnath to hold bilateral meet with Chinese counterpart on SCO sidelines

Rajnath Singh
3 min read

Cong targets Kejriwal over Rs 45 cr spent on beautification of CM residence

Kejriwal
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep 419: Telco wars, brand Sachin, power stocks, SpaceX's Starship

TMS
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon