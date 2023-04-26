close

Cong targets Kejriwal over Rs 45 cr spent on beautification of CM residence

As reports of spending of Rs 45 cr on "beautification" of Delhi chief minister's official residence here surfaced, Congress leader Ajay Maken raised questions on Kejriwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As reports of spending of Rs 45 crore on "beautification" of Delhi chief minister's official residence here surfaced, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday raised questions on Kejriwal's right to remain in his position as a public servant.

Maken said Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs 45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

However, before his election, the AAP leader distributed printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, dated June 7, 2013, in which he made seven promises.

Listing out the first promise made by Kejriwal, Maken said he claimed not to use a car with a red light, or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.

"Despite naming his party 'Aam Aadmi Party' (common man's party) and making these pledges, Mr Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the COVID pandemic.

"Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households living in slums in the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens," the Congress leader tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier claimed that about Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence in the city's Civil Lines area and demanded his resignation on "moral" grounds.

While no official reaction was available from the Delhi government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said while speaking to Times Now that Kejriwal's residence was constructed 75-80 years ago in 1942. The Delhi government's Public Works department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress AAP

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

