Top headlines: Byju's file suit against TLB acceleration, Adani repays loan

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification
Edtech giant Byju’s said it has taken the decisive action to file a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge acceleration of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) and to disqualify Redwood, who contrary to the terms of TLB, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt. Byju’s has had to take these measures following a series of predatory tactics by the lenders, led by Redwood. Read More
WWDC23: What's new coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms
Apple on June 5 detailed the new feature and tools coming to its platforms later this year. These platforms include iOS 17 for iPhone, iPadOS 17 for iPad, macOS Sonoma for Macs, watchOS 10 for Watch series, and tvOS for Apple TV. Besides, the American technology giant detailed the new features coming to its ecosystem devices such AirPods. Read More
Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme
Embattled Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating USD 2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust post a damning report of a US short seller. Read More
Apple MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, Mac Pro announced: Pricing, availability
Apple on June 5 announced a new addition to its Mac line of computers. The new line-up includes the MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Besides, the American technology giant announced the M2 Ultra chip, which combines two M2 Max chips in one. The chip will debut in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices. Read More
Growing beyond years: From 100 to 1.2 mn sellers, Amazon turns 10 in India
Amazon is committed to innovating for customers and enabling small businesses and start-ups to contribute to India’s vision of becoming a $1-trillion digital economy, said a senior executive at the e-commerce giant which completed 10 years in the country on Monday. Read More
