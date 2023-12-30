Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India reports 743 new Covid cases, seven deaths in the last 24 hours

As per official data, seven deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - three in Kerala two in Karnataka, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu

covid, coronavirus, corona

Photo: ANI | Twitter

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India recorded 743 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload increased by seven, reaching 3,997, according to the Union Health Ministry.
As per official data, seven deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - three in Kerala two in Karnataka, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,12,484 with an increase of 743 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid cases in India has risen to, 5,33,358 reflecting an increase of seven deaths in the last 24 hours.
41,797 tests were done on 29th December 2023, as per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
India reported a total of 145 cases of Covid subvariant JN.1 till December 28.
"A total of 145 cases of JN.1 variant have been reported till December 28. These samples were collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023," official sources told ANI.
Notably, the JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya's international airport to inaugurate it

Aviation Minister Scindia reaches Ayodhya Airport ahead of inauguration

Science packed 2024: Human spaceflight tests, deep ocean exploration

TMC eyes pivotal role in 2024, BJP hopes to make comeback after dismal 2023

Deepfakes a problematic issue for conducting safe, fair polls: MoS IT

Topics : Coronavirus WHO Coronavirus Vaccine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon