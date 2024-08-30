India's 'uninterrupted dialogue' with Pakistan is over, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has explained India's position on Pakistan, saying "uninterrupted dialogue" has ended due to the neighbouring country's terrorism.

"Actions have consequences"and dialogue cannot proceed alongside terrorism, he said at a book launch event in Delhi.

"The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) is concerned, Article 370 is done. So, the issue is what kind of relationship we can contemplate with Pakistan... What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or a negative direction, either way, we will react..."

Jaishankar had earlier said that the government cannot "overlook" terrorism in its efforts to foster better relations with Pakistan. He pointed out that terrorism in Pakistan has escalated to an "industry level", and that India is currently in no mood to tolerate such threats.

Pakistan's tactic has been to employ cross-border terrorism to force India into negotiations. India foiled this strategy by refusing to engage under those conditions.



About the crisis in Bangladesh, Jaishankar said that India will look for "mutuality of interest".

"It is natural we will deal with the government of the day. We have to recognise that there have been political changes and they can be disruptive. Clearly, here we have to look for mutuality of interest."

"Neighbours are always a conundrum...Tell me which country is there that doesn't have challenges with neighbours," said Jaishankar.

(With agency inputs)