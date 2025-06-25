Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Visa queries jump as Wimbledon, F1 power global sports tourism: Atlys

Visa queries jump as Wimbledon, F1 power global sports tourism: Atlys

Sports events like Wimbledon and Formula 1 are driving a sharp rise in international visa searches as fans build entire travel plans around global sporting fixtures

Visa (Source/Unsplash)

Not just Wimbledon, the Formula 1 calendar — spanning 24 races across 21 countries — is also shaping global travel trends. (Source/Unsplash)

Akshara Srivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major sports events like Wimbledon 2025 and the ongoing Formula 1 season are sparking a surge in visa-related enquiries, a new report has shown.
 
Wimbledon 2025, scheduled in London from June 30 to July 13, has led to a 28 per cent rise in UK visa application queries, according to Atlys, a visa processing platform.
 
The tournament has evolved into more than just a tennis championship.
 
“Fans are extending their trips, combining matches with leisure and sightseeing, and turning Wimbledon into the centrepiece of broader summer travel plans,” stated Atlys in a release.
 
Not just Wimbledon, the Formula 1 calendar — spanning 24 races across 21 countries — is also shaping global travel trends. 
 

Since the season kicked off in March, visa search activity around key host nations has risen on the platform by 18–30 per cent.
 
“Countries like Italy, Monaco, Japan and the UK have seen elevated query volumes, aligning with the mid-season stretch of marquee races,” the release added.
 
“We’re witnessing a global shift where major sporting events aren’t just being watched, they’re being chased across borders,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer, Atlys.
 
“Fans are planning entire international trips around these experiences, turning events like Wimbledon and Formula 1 into powerful travel magnets. From what we see in visa search trends, sports have become one of the most influential forces shaping global mobility. It’s not just about attending a match or a race anymore; it’s about being part of something bigger, something unforgettable,” Nahta added.
 
This is not the first time this has happened.
 
During the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, held in Dubai, there was a notable spike in sports-related travel.
 
Overall bookings to Dubai rose by nearly 45 per cent during the series in which India defeated New Zealand.
 
“This reinforces the growing influence of cricket in shaping regional mobility trends,” the report added.
 
In 2024, ahead of the Paris Olympics, the platform witnessed a 60 per cent increase in visa applications from India, along with a 50 per cent rise in sports tourism-related enquiries and a 45 per cent jump in group visa applications. 
 

Topics : Wimbledon Visa tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

