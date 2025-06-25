Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'It was a great ride': Shubhanshu Shukla's first message after lift-off

'It was a great ride': Shubhanshu Shukla's first message after lift-off

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history as Axiom Mission 4 lifted off aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre; ISS docking set for June 26 at 4:30 pm IST

Shubhanshu Shukla

SpaceX Falcon 9 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla of the Isro, waves before departing to pad 39A for a launch to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, on June 24. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delivered a message from space on Wednesday, minutes after the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) lifted off aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.
 
"Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride," Shukla said 10 minutes into the flight, marking a historic moment for India’s space endeavours. 
 
  Speaking from orbit, Shukla shared the exhilaration of the mission as the spacecraft circled the Earth at incredible speed. "We are orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. I have the Indian tricolour on my shoulders," he said. 
 

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla

India returns to space after 41 yrs, Shubhanshu Shukla lifts off on Axiom-4

Shubhanshu Shukla

What will Shubhanshu Shukla do during his 14-day space mission? Details

Falcon 9, SpaceX Falcon 9, SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket

All About Falcon 9, the SpaceX rocket taking Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom-4 mission with Shubhanshu Shukla to take-off today: Where to watch

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Weather 90% favourable as Axiom-4 mission set to launch today: SpaceX

 
Shukla emphasised the symbolic and emotional significance of carrying the national flag to space. "The Tricolour tells me I am with you all. It is not just the start of my journey to the ISS, but also of India's human spaceflight," he said.
 
In an appeal to the nation, Shukla invited citizens to be part of this larger journey. "I want each one of you to be part of this journey. Let us embark on India's human space programme together," he said, speaking from aboard the Dragon spacecraft.
 

Shubhanshu Shukla lifts off on Axiom mission 4

 
Shukla made history on Wednesday with the successful launch of Axiom Mission 4 from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket at 12:01 pm IST from Launch Complex 39A. The Ax-4 crew is expected to reach the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26 at approximately 4:30 pm IST.
 
The mission marks a major milestone for India in the field of human spaceflight, coming more than 40 years after Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space in 1984.  Shukla will spend 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting a series of scientific experiments centred on food and nutrition. These studies have been developed through a joint initiative between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with Nasa lending additional support.
 
The launch had faced several delays. Initial postponements were attributed to poor weather conditions, followed by technical issues — first a leak on the Falcon 9 rocket and later another in a Russian module on the ISS.

More From This Section

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Heavy rain triggers flood fears in Wayanad, a year after deadly landslides

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 LIVE news updates: Dragon separates from Falcon 9's second stage

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump set to meet Nato allies amid doubts over US defence commitment

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in ₹988 crore bank loan 'fraud' case

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh to depart for China today, seek anti-terror efforts at SCO

Topics : ISRO SpaceX Falcon 9 BS Web Reports International Space Station India space mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon