India-Sweden partnership pivotal in addressing global challenges: Minister

Nine Swedish companies have joined hands with India bolstering the commitment to nurturing bilateral relations and advancing green technologies, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The Science and Technology Minister made the comments on 10th India-Sweden Innovation Day, focusing on the theme "Accelerating Green Growth".

"In a significant development this year, nine Swedish companies have joined hands with India, bolstering our commitment to nurturing bilateral relations and advancing green technologies. Our partnership is pivotal in addressing global challenges and aligning with the United Nations' sustainability goals," Singh said.

Andreas Carlson, Minister of Infrastructure, Sweden, stated, "The innovation partnership underlines our commitment to tackling pressing challenges like green energy and sustainable development."



"The relations between our nations are poised to grow even stronger in the years ahead as Sweden, renowned for its innovation prowess, complements India's unparalleled growth, vast scale, and the largest talent pool on earth. As we commemorate 75 years of bilateral relations, we should take pride in our collective achievements," he said.

The 10th India-Sweden Innovation Day highlighted India, currently holding the G20 presidency, and Sweden, the leader in sustainability innovation, recognising a unique opportunity for a holistic alliance for the future.

"Over the past decade, more than 110 Swedish companies have established their presence in India, while many Indian companies have initiated operations in Sweden. Notably, nearly half of the Swedish companies have invested in Research and Development (R&D) and product solution development in India and one in five has established its R&D centres in the country.

"In the past nine months alone, we have witnessed 12 ministerial interactions between our leaders and received several high-profile delegations, and we eagerly anticipate a future witnessing even closer collaboration between India and Sweden for a better world," Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia, said.

The 10th edition of India-Sweden Innovation Day stressed upon the significance of combining the expertise and resources of participants and global stakeholders to achieve the common objectives of the two countries.