President Murmu meets Tanzanian counterpart Hassan at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said that India and Tanzania are growing in terms of trade and investment

Tanzanian President

President Murmu with her Tanzanian counterpart at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met her Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan and her delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The national anthems of both India and Tanzania were played at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the Tanzanian delegation was welcomed. After that, both the Indian and Tanzanian delegations got seated at the dinner table.
The Indian delegation also included Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other leaders.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Hassan held a bilateral meeting and the two leaders exchanged multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations.
He called Tanzania India's largest and the closest development partner of India in Africa, noting that today marks a historic day in India-Tanzania relations.
PM Modi also stated that the two nations have decided to work together to form a five-year roadmap in the defence sector.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Had an excellent meeting with President @SuluhuSamia. We reviewed the full range of India-Tanzania relations and have elevated our time-tested relation to a Strategic Partnership. The areas of our discussion included trade, commerce and people-to-people linkages."
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said that India and Tanzania are growing in terms of trade and investment.
Tanzanian President who is in India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.
President Hassan was earlier today accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.
She also appreciated the excellent existing relationship between the two countries, noting that her visit would open new avenues for the political and economic development of India and Tanzania.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

