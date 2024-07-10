Business Standard
India, Taiwan pact to facilitate trade of agri goods comes into force

Pact will pave the way for export of major Indian organic products such as rice, processed food, green/black and herbal tea, medicinal plant products to Taiwan

An agreement between India and Taiwan to facilitate trade in organically-produced goods, including tea and medicinal plants, has come into force. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

An agreement between India and Taiwan to facilitate trade in organically-produced goods, including tea and medicinal plants, has come into force from July 8, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
The mutual recognition agreement (MRA) will ease the export of organic products by avoiding dual certifications, thereby reducing compliance cost, simplifying compliance requirements by adhering to only one regulation and enhancing trade opportunities in the organic sector.
It said the pact will pave the way for export of major Indian organic products such as rice, processed food, green/black and herbal tea, medicinal plant products to Taiwan.
The implementing agencies for the MRA are India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Taiwan's Agriculture and Food Agency.
"The MRA for organic products between India and Taiwan has been implemented w.e.f. July 8," it said in a statement.
Under the pact, agricultural products produced and handled organically in conformity with the National Programme for Organic Production and accompanied by relevant documents are allowed for sale in Taiwan as organically-produced, including display of the 'India Organic' logo.
"Similarly, agricultural products produced and handled organically in conformity with the Organic Agriculture Promotion Act and accompanied by an organic demonstration document (transaction certificate etc) issued by an accredited certification body under the Taiwanese regulation are allowed for sale in India as organically-produced, including display of the Taiwan Organic logo," it said.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

