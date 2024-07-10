Business Standard
SC issues notice to Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani on Karnataka SIT plea

The court also said that there is only a limited point as to whether the High Court is justified in protecting her against arrest

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, over the Karnataka SIT plea against a High Court order granting anticipatory bail to her in connection with the abduction case.
However, SC remarked, "Let us not politicise the matter."
A bench of justices, Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, issued notice to Bhavani Revanna.
However, the court said to leave aside the political reasons, as it noted the reasons given by the High Court in its order. The court also noted the serious allegations against her son, who ran away and was eventually caught. Thereafter, the court asked, in such kinds of allegations, what kind of role the mother played in abetting the crime committed by her son.
The court also said that there is only a limited point as to whether the High Court is justified in protecting her against arrest.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karnataka State, said that the victim was kept in captivity under the family's direction and that she is the one who directed the captivity.
Karnataka SIT has moved a petition through advocate-on-record VN Raghupathy challenging the High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, in connection with the abduction case. The bail has been granted to her on the condition that she is not allowed to enter Mysuru and Hassan.
HC said that when she has already answered 85 questions, it's not fair to say that she's not cooperating with all of the questions asked by the SIT.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

