India, Tanzania to work together on reform of UNSC through expansion: MEA

India and Tanzania on Monday discussed issues related to reforms of the United Nations, a Ministry of External Affairs official said on Monday

Tanzanian President

PM Modi and President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan during their joint press statement after a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday | (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
India and Tanzania on Monday discussed issues related to reforms of the United Nations, a Ministry of External Affairs official said on Monday.
Both countries have agreed to work together on the reform of the UN Security Council through expansion in both categories of membership, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) said.
Addressing a special briefing on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's State visit to India, the MEA official said, "Both sides also discussed issues related to the reforms of the United Nations. Both countries are in agreement to work together on the much needed reform of the UN Security Council through expansion in both categories of membership.Tanzania also gave their support for Indian non-permanent election bid for 2028-29."
Tanzania congratulated India on a successful G20 Presidency and President Samia Suluhu Hassan appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal initiative for inclusion of African Union into G20 as a permanent member, the MEA official said
"Tanzania congratulated India on a successful G20 Presidency and the G20 New Delhi Leaders declaration adopted at the G20 Leaders Summit last September in which G20 leaders welcomed African Union as the permanent member of the G20 and the Tanzanian President deeply appreciated India's gesture, particularly Honourable Prime Minister Modi's personal initiative in bringing together the leadership of the G20 to bring African Union into G20 as a permanent member," he said.
He said that Tanzanian President will deliver address to the Indian and Tanzanian business communities at the India-Tanzania Business and Investment Forum. He noted that Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit is expected to give further impetus to bilateral relations and promote economic linkages between India and Tanzania.

"Tomorrow, on October 10th, the President Samia Suluhu Hassan will attend the India-Tanzania Business and Investment Forum, where she will deliver the keynote address to the Indian and Tanzanian business communities," the MEA official said.
"She will also hold one-on-one meeting with a key Indian business leaders seeking investments into Tanzania. The visit of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to give a further impetus to bilateral relations and promote economic linkages between two countries, including investment in Tanzania by Indian entrepreneurs," he added.
He noted that relations between India and Tanzania has registered good progress in recent times. He said both nations are exploring new areas of cooperation.
"India-Tanzanian relations have registered good progress in recent times which is why today's visit is very significant that both sides have agreed to elevate the relationship to that of a strategic partnership. We are also exploring new areas of cooperation, including trade in local currencies and also the proposal to set up an Indian industrial park in Tanzania and provide vocational training facilities for Tanzanian youth...," he said.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Tanzanian President Hassan at Hyderabad House in the national capital.
She was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.
Tanzanian President who is in India on the invitation of President Drapupadi Murumu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India's UNSC seat India's UNSC bid Tanzania India and United Nations Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

