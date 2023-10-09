close
AAP ready to contest Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh polls: Delhi CM Kejriwal

When asked whether his party will contest the elections as part of the INDIA bloc, he said that "whatever happens will be apprised"

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party is ready to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with full strength and the names of candidates will be declared soon, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday.
The Election Commission has announced that assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3.
Asked about the AAP's preparation for the polls, Kejriwal said, "We are prepared to contest the elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with full strength."

When asked whether his party will contest the elections as part of the INDIA bloc, he said that "whatever happens will be apprised".
Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are currently ruled by the Congress, which like the AAP is a partner in the opposition INDIA alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Chhattisgarh polls rajasthan bypolls Madhya Pradesh bypoll AAP government

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

