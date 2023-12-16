India to observe one day state mourning following demise of Kuwait emir

The government has announced one-day state mourning on Sunday following the demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The ruling emir died on Saturday at the age of 86.

In a communication to all states, the Union home ministry said during the period of state mourning on December 17, the national flag will fly half mast where it is flown regularly throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

"His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on December 16, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on December 17," the communication said.

"On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it said.