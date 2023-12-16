Sensex (    %)
                        
Rajasthan govt orders formation of SIT to probe exam paper leak cases

The task force will work to combat organised crime in the state and play a crucial role in enforcing stringent measures against criminals, the statement added

SIT will meticulously examine each paper leak case

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

The home department of Rajasthan has directed the state's director general of police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent recruitment exam paper leak cases, an official statement said on Saturday.
The directions were issued on the orders of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. At a meeting held on Friday, Sharma ordered the formation of the SIT, which will be headed by an ADG-rank official, it said.
The SIT will meticulously examine each paper leak case which will contribute to the prevention of such incidents in the future, the statement added.
At the same time, the government will constitute an Anti-Gangster Task Force under an ADG-rank official, it said.
The task force will work to combat organised crime in the state and play a crucial role in enforcing stringent measures against criminals, the statement added.

Topics : Rajasthan government rajasthan Question paper leak

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

