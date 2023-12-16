Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf

Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf, died Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He said on X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."

Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf, died Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes.
Topics : Narendra Modi Kuwait

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

