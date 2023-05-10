close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to participate in EU's 2nd Indo-Pacific ministerial forum in Sweden

The meeting will bring together around 60 foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific region and the EU, along with representatives of Indo-Pacific regional organisations and other partners

ANI Asia
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

 

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the European Union's (EU's) second Indo-Pacific ministerial forum, which is to be hosted by Sweden on May 13 this month. It will be co-chaired by EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tobias Billstrom.

The meeting will bring together around 60 foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific region and the EU, along with representatives of Indo-Pacific regional organisations and other partners. China and Taiwan aren't expected to be part of the forum.

'We are glad to have a high degree of participation of about 60 participants and would like to underline that the G20 chair, Foreign Minister Jaishankar will be there from India. The G7 Chair Foreign Minister Hayashi from Japan will be there, said an EU Senior official.

During the forum, three parallel roundtable sessions will be held with about twenty participants each, including two co-moderators.

The topic of the three roundtables will be 'Building more sustainable and inclusive prosperity together', 'Pursuing green opportunities and overcoming global challenges in cooperation' and 'Facing jointly the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific'.

Also Read

European investment tool worth $27 billion adopted in Greece this week

European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

UK, EU conclude new post-Brexit trade arrangement for Northern Ireland

ECB warns of financial stability risks in euro area, warns of recession

European Union's medicines regulator warns of Covid spike in winter

Report, block calls from international numbers to stay safe: Home Ministry

553 evacuated from Manipur under second phase of Operation Kohima Calling

In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI from petitions on same-sex marriage

Enhanced competitiveness of economy will attract more investments: PHDCCI

On China not being invited to the forum, the Senior EU official said it has never engaged with any partners in the framework of the Indo-Pacific which it criticises, although the EU continues its multifaceted engagement with China.

"China has never engaged with any partners in the framework of Indo-Pacific concepts which it criticises. That, however, doesn't mean that the EU wouldn't engage with China. We have indeed open engagement on many key issues including several of the priority issue in our indo - Pacific strategy from ocean governance to name a few. The key areas of cooperation we have as a possibility with China in the run-up to a summit which may take place later," the official said.

The EU, therefore, continues its multifaceted engagement with China but not in the framework of this policy. The EU's commitment in the Indo-Pacific is, therefore, inclusive of all partners wishing to cooperate with the EU in this concept and of course, it doesn't replace various forms of bilateral engagement across the region, the senior EU official added.

During the main day of the forum, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will greet the ministers at the meeting venue that will also see the presence of HM The King and HRH The Crown Princess of Sweden.

The Senior EU official also highlighted the first ministerial forum that took place in February last year, saying that it is an opportunity to have candid free-flowing exchanges between the participants.

"The first Indo-Pacific ministerial forum was organized by the French presidency in February last year in Paris under dramatic circumstances when we knew that that Russian attack on Ukraine was imminent," the official said.

"Now it's one year of implementation of the strategy and it is an opportunity to have candid free-flowing exchanges, which will essentially take place in the roundtable but also at the opening and the closing sessions with interventions from all sides'," the senior EU official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Union India

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JSW Infra files for $342 mn IPO to cut debt, fund capital expenditure

jsw
2 min read

In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

gadkari
2 min read

Odisha election: 55.20% voting till 3 pm in Jharsuguda assembly bypoll

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Villagers in Vijayapura, K'taka, damaged ballots, EVM; 23 arrested

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan presented at Islamabad Police Lines for hearing

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon