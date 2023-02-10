European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has assured Ukraine's President of the EU's continued support and she said that preparations are underway for a 10th round of sanctions against .

and the EU are "one family," she added on Thursday, and that the country can depend on Europe's continued support in its fight against .

"You can count on us. We will continue to provide our full support," she told Zelensky during a press conference after he addressed the EU leaders' meeting.

The Belgian capital was the third stop on the Ukrainian President's whirlwind tour of Europe. He visited London on Wednesday to address Parliament and meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He also met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

He then crossed over to Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a tri-party dinner held at the presidential Elysee Palace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky then travelled with Macron to on Thursday, where he delivered a speech to European lawmakers and later addressed all 27 leaders of the EU member states' special summit. It was Zelensky's first official visit to the European Parliament (EP) after having addressed its members remotely during an extraordinary session on March 1, 2022.

Addressing the EP, Zelensky said that "A that is winning is going to be member of the ."

EP President Roberta Metsola told Zelensky that " is Europe and your nation's future is in the European Union," adding that the EU should give Ukraine the "fastest possible accession process".

He later told a joint press conference with von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel that he expected to start discussions on his country's EU accession this year and reiterated his request for more weapons, including long-range missiles.

Von der Leyen said the EU had mobilised 67 billion euros ($72 billion) in support in the past year, "from budget support to fast recovery; from energy supply to military capabilities; from humanitarian aid to refugee support."

She added the EU will propose the 10th package of sanctions against in the coming days, which will include additional export bans worth more than 10 billion euros.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)