JUST IN
Asian stocks mixed, dollar finds footing as traders assess Fed outlook
Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China Covid concerns return
Global stocks slip, dollar steady as US retail sales tip Fed outlook
Oil falls as Russian shipments via Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restart
US dollar gains fizzle out as traders reassess risks from Poland
Oil prices surge after incident involving commercial vessel off Oman coast
Asian shares fall in early trade amid jitters over missile strike in Poland
Safe-haven dollar gains as traders assess risks from Poland missile strike
Oil prices settle higher amid supply disruption on Druzhba pipeline
Moody's give negative credit outlook to nations on high prices, slow growth
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
How the Fifa World Cup 2022 rebuilt a market for dodgy carbon credits
Business Standard

ECB warns of financial stability risks in euro area, warns of recession

Should the outlook deteriorate further, an increase in the frequency of corporate defaults cannot be excluded, particularly among energy-intensive companies

Topics
European Central Bank | Recession | Europe

IANS  |  Frankfurt 

Surging inflation, the euro’s drop below parity with the dollar, and an impression that policy makers are behind the curve are just some reasons for a big increase on Thursday

The European Central Bank (ECB) sees growing risks for financial stability in the euro area and warns that the likelihood of a recession is rising there.

Presenting the bank's financial stability review here on Wednesday, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said that "in our assessment, risks to financial stability have increased and a technical recession in the euro area has become more likely", reports Xinhua news agency.

The persistence of high inflation is currently the biggest threat to financial stability and growth, de Guindos said, adding that the ECB's monetary policy should be geared to achieving price stability.

As it is becoming more difficult for companies and households to repay their debts in the deteriorating environment, banks could face higher loan defaults in the medium term, the ECB said in its report.

Should the outlook deteriorate further, an increase in the frequency of corporate defaults cannot be excluded, particularly among energy-intensive companies, it said.

Overall, however, the banking system in the euro area is considered to be "well positioned to withstand many risks", de Guindos said.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on European Central Bank

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.